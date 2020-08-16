Apple TV Plus orders series from Oscar winner Mark Boal, with dialogues in Spanish and English

continues to bet on gaining a niche in the increasingly competitive ecosystem of the platforms of streaming. Apple’s video subscription service has announced a series written and produced by Mark Boal, Echo 3. Boal, screenwriter and regular contributor to director Kathryn Bigelow, has received two Oscars for the production and screenplay of Zero Dark Thirty. This former journalist has also written The Hurt Locker and Detroit.

Echo 3 It will be a thriller 10-episode action movie, set in Latin America. “In Echo 3Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, is the emotional center of a small American family. When she disappears on the border between Venezuela and Colombia, her brother and her husband (two men with military experience and complicated backgrounds) fight to find her, “explains Apple’s official synopsis of the series.

The series is based on the Israeli television title When Heroes Fly and inspired by the homonymous novel by Amir Gutfreund. Following a trend we’ve seen lately in Narcos, White Lines The The Wasp Network, Echo 3 It will be filmed with dialogues in English and Spanish.

Boal, whose experience as a screenwriter is cinematographic, will be the showrunner and producer of Echo 3 junto a Jason Horwitch (Rubicon). The inclusion of the Oscar-winning writer in this project puts Echo 3 among those projects to be considered as spectators in the coming months.

The title also joins other Apple TV Plus international production proposals, such as la miniserie de Gary Goetzman, Tom Hanks y Steven Spielberg Masters of the Air.

