Apple TV Plus offers free access to some original shows

Apple



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Apple wants to make the days confined by people more bearable the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said on April 9 that it has decided to offer some of its programs free of charge. streaming, , according to a CNET report. These programs will be free for everyone, regardless of whether you are subscribed to the service or not, although you will have to create an account and download the service app to gain access.

The promotion is already active in the United States and according to Variety, it will reach more than 100 more countries as of April 10. Among the countries it could reach are Mexico and Spain, although for the moment Apple has not confirmed or denied anything. Some of the titles included in the free offer are the documentary The Elephant Queen, the series on immigration Little America and director Shyamalan’s psychological thriller, Servant.

To access the free content you have to download the TV application on any Apple device and log in with your user account. At the moment, Apple has not confirmed how long the promotion will last, but it is possible that it will continue during the period of the confinement due to the pandemic in most countries and that it has people in their homes.

Other services of streaming like HBO, too recently announced that they will offer free content At the same time that many cities and countries have imposed strict confinements and quarantines on the population for coronavirus, the virus that as of April 10 has more than 1.6 million confirmed cases worldwide and has cost the lives of more than 95,000 people. .

2020-2021 film premiere schedule after coronavirus delays [fotos] To see photos