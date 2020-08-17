Apple TV Plus breaks audience records with Greyhound

Apple TV Plus



Just a week after its premiere on Apple TV Plus, Greyhound, the film starring Tom Hanks, has been a success for the apple company.

While Apple does not offer viewership numbers, according to a Deadline report published on July 14, the premiere in streaming Greyhound’s had as much audience as a blockbuster and has been the most watched premiere since the launch of Apple TV Plus in November 2019. According to the source, about 30 percent of viewers of Greyhound they were new subscribers to the service.

The production is not Apple’s own, but the company bought the rights to the film from Sony Pictures in May for an amount close to US $ 70 million.

Greyhound is based on a script written by Tom Hanks and based on the novel The Good Shepherd by CS Forester. Directed by Aaron Schneider, Greyhound takes place at the beginning of World War II, where Hanks plays an inexperienced commander of the United States Navy named Ernest Krause, who is in charge of leading and protecting a convoy of allied ships stalked by Nazi submarines.

Apple is making significant investments recently to bring exclusive content to its cinema service. The company has paid US $ 200 million to finance the production of Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorsese’s new movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Apple has also acquired the rights to Snow Blind, film that will star Jake Gyllenhaal and Emancipation, a movie starring Will Smith about a runaway slave.

