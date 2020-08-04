Apple to use own Arm processor on 2021 Macs: analyst

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple plans to launch multiple computers Mac with an internally designed processor with Arm architecture during 2021, according to a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Computers, Kuo says in a report picked up by MacRumors, will be portable and desktop models. The trustworthy analyst also believes that Apple intends to add USB4 ports for the first time on computers that would launch in 2022.

Kuo had previously said that the first Arm-powered Macs would arrive between the last quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. In the new report, Kuo did not disclose a launch forecast.

Apple would benefit for several reasons if it opts for its own processor and under the Arm architecture. The first reason to change processors is to lighten Intel’s reliance and speed on new product development. By developing and producing the processor in-house, Apple could cut the costs of this component by 40 or up to 60 percent, says MacRumors.

The use of an Arm processor, in addition, would bring more differences between a Mac and a PC, considering that the latter use Intel processors, just like current Macs. Developing its own processor, finally, would allow Apple to optimize resources as it already does on devices such as the iPhone and iPad.

Apple does not comment on reports.

