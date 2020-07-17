Apple to reopen stores in the United States from May 11

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple will reopen official stores in some regions of the United States and Alaska, according to an official statement from the company quoted by CNBC.

Stores in Alaska and the states of Idaho, South Carolina and Alabama will open as soon as the week of May 11, Apple said. The stores, however, will not operate normally as precautionary measures will be imposed, Apple told CNBC.

The stores that open will limit the number of people that can be inside at the same time and there will be temperature checks at the entrance of the stores. Apple also confirmed to 9to5Mac about the reopening and these measures.

Apple has taken similar steps in other regions such as Australia, Germany, Austria, and South Korea to partially open some of its stores. Apple has just over 500 official stores worldwide, of which 271 are in the United States.

Apple has ordered the closure of stores in various parts of the world, in addition to the closure of its operations center, Apple Park, for several months. Visited by millions of people, the stores were closed as a measure not to become a focus of propagation of coronavirus.

