Apple to reopen more stores closed due to coronavirus in May: report

Apple may open “many more” stores in May than it already has.

Deidre O’Brien, Apple’s vice president of retail and personal sales, told her employees in a video call on April 27 that the company will continue to monitor the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that “we will reopen many more stores in May.” reported Bloomberg. O’Brien did not specify which stores would reopen or which regions would be the start of this possible reopening. According to the source, when the stores begin to reopen Apple will take into account the local conditions and recommendations for the containment of the pandemic.

Apple had to close its stores around the world, with the exception of those located in China, in mid-March, just at the height of the pandemic. In an announcement made on March 13, the company’s chief executive officer Tim Cook said that its physical stores would be closed until March 27, but just four days later Apple updated its website by posting a message informing that all stores they will remain closed “until further notice”.

Apple stores in China were the first to close, but they opened their doors in stages. On March 13, the company opened the last four of its 42 stores located in the country that had been closed since February 1.

The coronavirus was detected in the city of Wuhan, central China on December 31, 2019, and as of April 28, it had infected more than 3 million people and caused more than 211,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

