Apple to reopen all its stores in China on Friday: report

Manzana



Apple will open on Friday, March 13, the last four of its 42 stores located in China closed due to the crisis of the coronavirus.

“Apple confirms that all its stores in mainland China will have reopened as of Friday local time,” Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg reporter wrote on Twitter, although Apple does not confirm it, nor does it officially deny it.

Apple confirms all 42 of its stores in mainland China will have re-opened as of Friday local time. – Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 12, 2020

The closure of Apple stores in China was scheduled until February 9, but the coronavirus crisis forced the closure of some to last more than a month than expected. CNBC said on March 9 that 38 of Apple’s 42 stores in China had reopened, so the last to open will be three stores located in Tianjin and one in Suzhou.

The closure of its retail stores in China, added to that of the production plants in the country, will take its toll on Apple in its profits. The company warned last month that its estimated quarterly revenue for the second quarter of the fiscal year could be reduced both by low demand from Chinese customers and the drop in production within the country.

The coronavirus is a disease similar to pneumonia whose origin is related to the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, where the first case of infection occurred. The virus has infected more than 134,000 people and claimed nearly 5,000 lives. The disease has spread beyond the borders of China to places like the United States, Mexico, Spain and Australia and therefore, authorities around the world they have started to limit travel and enforce quarantines to protect against the spread.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on March 13 at 5:25 am / PST to correct the number of Apple stores to reopen in China.

