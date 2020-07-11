Apple to Release New Version of Schoolwork to Bring Teachers and Students Together

Apple



Apple will launch a new version of its software for schools, which will now facilitate activities and communication between students and teachers with schools closed by the coronavirus.

Schoolwork, the communication app between teachers and students, will come to the second version with Files functions, a new Handout library to navigate between different classes and student files and a new way to get in touch with students.

Schoolwork 2.0 will have a new Handout view, a tool that allows teachers to delegate and manage assignments to their students. The new way of viewing these files will allow teachers to see what percentage of homework students have completed.

Schoolwork 2.0 will also offer a button for teachers to send a message or make a (video) call with students if they have any questions or need help with homework. This communication button will only be available in the teacher app version.

The launch of these updates happen in the midst of the pandemic by COVID-19 that has stopped all kinds of activities in the world, including education as we know it. Students continue to attend classes but are now taught online by different platforms, and Apple wants its tools to be ready for the situation.

The update for Schoolwork will be available in the next few days directly from the App Store.

2020 iPhone: Will this be Apple’s next cell phone? [fotos] To see photos