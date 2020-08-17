Apple to release ARM-powered MacBook Pro and Air in 2020: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple will launch two laptops, a MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro, with Apple silicon processors before the end of the year, according to a new report.

The normally reliable DigiTimes outlet ensures that some components of these two computers will go into production between July and September, so that the notebooks hit the market before the end of the year.

DigiTimes Information matches a previous report by trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, where he states that the first laptop with Apple’s new processor will be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, followed by the MacBook Air of the same dimensions.

The ARM processor is an architecture that Apple will use in the new Apple silicon processor. Unlike today’s computers that use Intel processors, Apple will use its own chip in an attempt to improve the performance, battery life, and overall performance of the computer.

Apple announced in mid-June the jump to Apple silicon and said that the first units with this chip would arrive this year, but did not say which models would be the first to be updated. Also, the company said that it will launch some units still with Intel processors this year.

Apple does not comment on rumors.

