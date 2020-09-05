Apple to make 1 million face shields a week

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Screenshot: Steven Musil / CNET



Apple is working to supply medical supplies to health services in the United States and other countries that have been severely hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, announced in a video posted on his Twitter account on April 5 that his company will produce up to one million face shields weekly to be distributed both in the United States and internationally.

Cook also said that Apple has manufactured 20 million face masks through its supply chain, in an effort to help healthcare professionals around the world combat the outbreak. “This is a global effort and we are continuously working closely with governments to ensure that materials are donated to places of greatest need,” Cook said in the video.

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

Cook explains that each protector is assembled in less than two minutes and that they are fully adjustable, making them suitable for anyone. “We are manufacturing in the United States and in China. We plan to ship more than 1 million by the end of this week and more than 1 million a week thereafter. Our focus is on how Apple can help and meet the essential needs of toilets. urgently, “explains the executive.

An Apple spokesperson emailed CNET en Español an image of the design of the face shields that the company will produce. You can see it below.

Apple / CNET in Spanish



Apple is not the only technology company that is joining forces in the fight against the pandemic. Facebook recently said that has donated 720,000 masks and Tesla bought 1,255 fans to China and sent them to Los Angeles. The car maker too recently shared a video in which they show how you are making respirators from auto parts in your factories.

The United States is the country most affected in the world by the coronavirus with more than 337,000 infected. The virus was detected in the city of Wuhan, China, and as of April 6 it has infected more than 1,200,000 people and caused nearly 70,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the WHO officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

Celebrities, athletes and politicians who have been infected with coronavirus [fotos] To see photos

