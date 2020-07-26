Apple to launch video game controller as soon as this year: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple is working on a video game control and would launch between this and next year, according to a filter.

The Twitter account @ L0vetodream reveals details of the release date of this control. 9to5Mac echoes this information and says that this same account, although not well known, has had reliable information in previous reports, including some on the iPhone SE.

The report is one of the few to suggest that Apple is working on a control specifically made for video games, and it’s surprising that Apple is not formally present in the video game business, but only through third-party games sold. through the App Store.

Apple, unlike Google or more specialized companies like Sony and Microsoft, does not have its own console or a specific video game service and there are no rumors of the development of one. Apple could create a control that works with all the games offered in the App Store and in its recent Arcade service.

The Cupertino-based company already sells third-party controls on its online page and official stores, such as the SteelSeries Nimbus. Also, Apple already allows controls from Sony or Microsoft, which are used natively for Xbox and PlayStation, to can use with their compatible games

.

iPhone 11: We tested its dual camera [fotos] To see photos