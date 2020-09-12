Apple to launch new MacBook Pro and Air with scissor keyboard: analyst

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple will soon launch new computers in the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air line, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo quoted by MacRumors.

The new laptops, which will include the butterfly keyboard among their novelties, will arrive in the second quarter of this year, according to the trusted analyst. The analyst does not assure it, but it is possible that the new notebooks have new dimensions.

Apple is believed to be working on new computers that will slim down their bezels and can increase screen size, just as the company did with the 16-inch MacBook Pro which doesn’t increase much in size over the now-discontinued 15-inch Pro. The new Pro and Air models would have a 14-inch screen with the same size as the current 13-inch models.

The scissor keyboard that will come to the mentioned Pro and Air is the same that Apple already places in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple returned to using the scissor keyboard after several years of using a proprietary mechanism called a butterfly but which was harshly criticized for flaws and being easy to seep out of dust and other elements.

Kuo does not say whether Apple has a physical event planned for the launch of these computers. Apple was rumored would hold an event this march for the launch of the iPhone 9, but due to fears of contagion by coronavirus the event would have been postponed. Tech companies like Google and Facebook have already canceled events in coming months.

