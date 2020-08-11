Apple to launch new iMac in August: report

Apple



Apple will launch new iMac computers in August, according to leaker Jon Prosser.

The renowned leaker refuted the possible launch of these iMac this week, and says that in reality the new iMac would be launched in August, but no big changes or news are expected in said launch.

Prosser says that these iMac computers will still arrive with Intel processors and will be an upgrade to models released in 2019. Macs with Apple processors would arrive later this year, the blogger says.

According to MacRumors, the availability of iMacs has dropped in recent weeks, suggesting that Apple has no longer stocked inventory pending the launch of the new model.

Apple, if Prosser’s information is true, would be saving the redesign of the computers to launch them together with the Apple silicon chip. The new design, reportedly, would have tints of the iPad Pro and the XDR Display monitor.

Apple does not comment on rumors and has not given a date for an upcoming announcement. Apple usually launches new computers in October, although due to the coronavirus and the low importance of these new iMac computers, the launch could be done simply with a statement on its official website.



