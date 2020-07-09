Apple to launch iPad Pro, iMac and MacBook Pro with mini-LEDs in 2021: analyst

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple will launch at least three stellar products with 2021 mini-led display, according to an Asian analyst.

Jeff Pu, from the firm GF Securities, assures that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will arrive in the second quarter of next year, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro It will be released in the first quarter and the 27-inch iMac will make its debut in the second half of the year.

We know little about the reliability of this analyst, but the trusted MacRumors site echoes the information. Likewise, MacRumors recalls that the information from Pu coincides with what was said by Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most reliable analysts.

According to Kuo, a total of six products will arrive during 2021. In addition to those mentioned by Pu, a new iPad mini, new 10.2-inch iPad and a 14-inch MacBook Pro would be announced in 2021 with mini-LED displays.

Mini-LED displays are reportedly in the plans for their next products. Mini-LED technology offers some benefits from OLED displays – as thinner and lighter products, as well as better colors and true blacks – without representing the same production costs.

According to MacRumors, using mini-LED screens will allow Apple to differentiate itself and distance itself from Samsung, the most important company in the world in the manufacture of screens. The site indicates that Apple will invest about $ 300 million in a Taiwanese factory that would be responsible for the manufacture of these panels.

Apple does not comment on rumors.

