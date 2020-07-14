Apple to launch iPad mini up to 9 inches in 2021: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple will launch a new iPad mini in 2021 with a new screen size, according to trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The analyst, who usually guesses in his reports, says that this model of tablet will have a screen size of between 8.5 and 9 inches, a considerable increase from the current model of 7.9 inches. MacRumors cites Kuo’s statements.

The analyst does not mention if the screen increase is thanks to the increase in the body of the tablet or if Apple managed to reduce the bezels of the iPad mini to fit more screen without increasing the size of the entire tablet. The fifth generation of the iPad mini was launched in 2019 and continues to this day as the smallest tablet in Apple’s portfolio.

Apple tends to trim the bezels of its products to increase the size of the screen but without enlarging the entire product. Apple has already done this with other tablets and also with the 15-inch MacBook Pro that since the fall of last year had a 16-inch screen with minimal increases in dimensions.

In addition to the iPad mini, Apple will launch a 10.8-inch iPad, another tablet that would increase in size. This 10.8-inch iPad would replace the 10.2-inch model. Importantly, current iPad mini and 10.2-inch iPad models are the most affordable tablet models on the block. The 10.8-inch iPad would launch sometime in the second half of 2020, Kuo said.

Apple does not comment on rumors.

