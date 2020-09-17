Apple to launch iPad keyboard with trackpad included: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple is working on a keyboard for the iPad and would include a trackpad, according to the outlet The Information.

Foxconn, the same manufacturer that produces most iPhones, would be in charge of making this new keyboard that would be sold as an accessory for the iPad, according to the report. Apple plans to launch the new keyboard with trackpad sometime this year, says the publication, echoed by the trustworthy site 9to5Mac.

The new keyboard would be announced alongside a new iPad Pro model this year, it says. The Information. The iPad Pro is Apple’s tablet with the best specs. Apple is expected to announce at least two versions of the iPad Pro, one with three cameras in the first half of the year, and a second version, now with 5G connectivity, In the second half.

The possible launch of a keyboard with a built-in trackpad comes after Apple last year launched iPadOS, an operating system for the company’s tablets that natively enables the ability to use a wireless mouse with a compatible iPad.

The presence of an official trackpad for the iPad would be a strong statement by Apple to position its tablet as an alternative to the Mac. Currently, an iPad Pro has the same – or more – power as a MacBook, but its limitations are in the time compatibility with third-party hardware and software.

The report of The Information He’s not the only one talking about a new and enhanced Apple keyboard for the iPad. DigiTimes said in January that Apple is working on a Smart Keyboard for the iPad Pro, with backlit keys, a feature that hasn’t been around on those keyboards – it only exists on MacBook keyboards.

Apple does not comment on reports.

