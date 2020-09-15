Apple to launch 14-inch MacBook Pro this year: analyst

Sarah Tew/CNET



Apple prepares important news for its portfolio of laptops.

The Cupertino company intends to announce a 14-inch MacBook Pro that would inherit aspects of the 16 inch model launched in late 2019, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most trusted voices when it comes to unveiling the company’s plans. The information was cited by 9to5Mac.

The 14.1-inch MacBook Pro will replace the current 13-inch model, according to Kuo. Apple did something similar when it announced the 16-inch MacBook Pro and that it replaced the 15-inch model. The 14-inch model would have a mini-LED panel and scissor keyboard.

Kuo says that Apple will also launch a new iMac Pro in the fourth quarter of the year. The launch of this hypothetical all-in-one computer would be the first hardware update since its launch in December 2017. With the arrival of the Mac Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro, analysts have questioned the existence of new models of the iMac Pro.

In addition to the iMac Pro and the 14-inch MacBook Pro, Apple would launch new devices with mini-LED panels, a technology between LCD and OLED. Apple would update the iPad Pro, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro and other iPad models with a mini-LED panel this year, according to reports.

Apple does not comment on reports and future products.

