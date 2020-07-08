Apple to Fund Scorsese Movie Starring DiCaprio and De Niro

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images



Apple and Paramount have reached an agreement to produce Killers of the Flower Moon, the new film by American director Martin Scorsese.

The film, which according to Variety would have Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro as protagonists, was initially going to be produced only by Paramount, but the high budget required for its production, located around US $ 200 million, made the studio had to find a partner to finance it. At the moment it is unknown if the film would also be included in the service of streaming Apple, Apple TV Plus, but both companies are expected to confirm the agreement “in the coming days.”

The movie says Variety. It is based on the eponymous book published in 2017 by the American journalist David Grann, who investigated a series of murders that occurred during the 1920s. Its plot revolves around members of the Osage tribe of American Indians, in whose lands they were discovered oil wells. Up to twenty of its members were killed and the recently created FBI took over the investigation of the case. According to the writer, the massacre was part of the plan of William Hale, a wealthy cattle dealer who would be played by De Niro, who wanted to keep the rich lands.

With Killers of the Flower Moon, Apple adds a significant investment in cinema in the same month, since on May 19 it was learned that Apple TV Plus will broadcast Greyhound, a World War II based movie starring Tom Hanks, and for which Apple would have paid US $ 70 million to release it directly on your platform streaming.

2020 iPhone SE: How Your Camera Works [fotos] To see photos