Apple to close stores in Houston after new COVID-19 cases: report

Manzana



Apple will again temporarily close its stores in Houston, Texas, following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, Bloomberg reported on June 24.

The technology giant told the media that this decision was taken as a precautionary measure, since COVID-19 cases in the state of Texas increased to 5,500 on Tuesday, June 23, reaching a total of 125,097 cases, according to information collected. by The New York Times. Texas is one of the five states in the country with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus.

On June 19, Bloomberg reported that Apple would temporarily close 11 of its stores located in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Apple began the reopening of its 271 stores in the United States after the country eased the restrictions established since March to curb infections by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, by June 24, the country already has more than 2.4 million registered cases of COVID-19.

The coronavirus was detected in the city of Wuhan, in central China, on December 31, 2019, and as of June 24, it has infected more than 9.3 million people and caused more than 479,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.