Apple to close 14 stores in Florida after new cases of COVID-19

Apple confirmed to CNET that it will temporarily close another 14 of its stores in Florida, following the increase in COVID-19 cases. That state currently has 114,010 cases of coronavirus, and records 3,326 deaths, according to information from the New York Times.

“Due to the current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” an Apple spokesperson told CNET. “We are taking this step with great caution as we closely monitor the situation and hope that our teams and clients will return as soon as possible.”

The closure in Florida comes after Apple announced the temporary closure of its stores in Houston, Texas, as well as other stores located in Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina.

In May, Apple had begun reopening its 271 stores in the United States after they began relieve restrictions established since March to contain infections by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, by June 25 in the country there are more than 2.4 million registered cases of COVID-19. Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 9.5 million.