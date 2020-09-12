Apple suspends production of series for Apple TV Plus due to coronavirus

Apple stops filming the second season of ‘The Morning Show’ amid the coronavirus crisis. Apple TV Plus

Apple has paused series production for Apple TV Plus that were filming after the coronavirus a pandemic has already been declared.

According to a Deadline report, the Cupertino firm stopped production on at least two series and reports that the second season of The Morning Show, as well as The Foundation, which was being recorded in Ireland, have been arrested.

The Morning Show, of , has been suspended for at least two weeks, says Deadline, while filming of The Foundation It does not have a definite time, as the detention is rather in compliance with the order of the Irish government that prohibits indoor gatherings of 100 people and outdoor gatherings of 500 people or more.

Of course, Apple is not the only company affected by the coronavirus. This year’s edition of the South by Southwest (SXSW) event It was canceled, affecting and delaying the showing of films that would take advantage of the Texas event to make their debut. Broadway, the famous avenue of Manhattan for the exhibition of plays, has suspended shows until at least April 12.

The coronavirus has also affected the technology industry as such. Google, Facebook and Microsoft have canceled physical events scheduled for the next few months; the MWC was canceled since February and the E3 video game fair suffered from the same. Apple, which is supposed to hold an event in March and another in June, has not commented on the matter.

The COVID-19 coronavirus was discovered in December, in China. The disease, with flu-like symptoms, has infected more than 125,000 people in 118 countries.

