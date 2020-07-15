Apple Store app adds dark mode

Érika García / CNET



Dark mode continues to land in more applications.

On this occasion, it was the Apple Store app that dressed up in the evening. The dark mode of this app comes with the latest app update, 5.8. In this update, Apple has added, in addition to improvements and solutions to bugs, the dark mode for your interface.

As with many other applications both on iOS and Android, the dark mode in the Apple Store does not have its own activation mode, but depends on the operating system of the cell phone, so you can only enjoy it if the entire system is in dark mode. To activate it you need your iPhone to have iOS 13 installed and from here go to the device settings and within the option “Screen and brightness” choose “Dark mode”.

Dark mode has been dripping into many of the most popular apps in recent months. In March of this 2019, the messenger service Messenger, also joined the fashion of the dark mode in its interface and in October of that same year Instagram did it. One of the applications that has taken the longest to integrate has been WhatsApp, who released this mode for Android and iOS just two months ago, although for now it has not done so in its version for computers, WhatsApp Web.

Dark mode for iOS 13: See how stylish your iPhone looks [fotos] To see photos