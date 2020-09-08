Apple shows us its new iPad Pro and MacBook Air

Manzana



This has been a strange week for Apple, since after the company decided to close all its stores in the United States, it unveiled the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air. In addition, Sony and Microsoft released details of their consoles and everything, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, better known to all as coronavirus.

The coronavirus forced the CNET en Español team in San Francisco to work from home, so we invite you to watch this video that we have made with a summary of the most important information we have collected.



So are the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air

But, let’s talk about the iPad Pro. Apple took its time to update the tablet, but it did it for everything great, since it placed a double rear camera that is a sensor system like that of the iPhone 11, it also incorporated a LiDAR scanner that It recognizes objects around you and a new processor called A12Z Bionic, and that differs from the previous one, because its processing capacity will even allow you to edit 4K videos in a fluid way.

He It starts at a price of US $ 799 and for the first time adds a keyboard that is sold separately that includes a trackpad.

For its part the it has dropped in price. It used to start at US $ 1,099 and now costs US $ 999 or US $ 899 if you are a student. Apple says it is lighter, although on the outside it remains almost identical, its screen is the same at 13.3 inches, and it only improves details such as connectivity and slightly also performance.

This week Microsoft revealed the measurements of the Xbox Series X and technical specifications such as the internal storage unit (SSD) that can be changed whenever the user wants, a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and an AMD 12 teraflops GPU.

And according to Microsoft, the Xbox One and Xbox 360 games can also be played on the Xbox series X. For its part, Sony has not revealed the design of its console but it did unveil this week some technical specifications such as the integration of an internal storage unit (SSD) that aims to eliminate loading times, a custom AMD GPU with which it will offer greater graphics power and 3D audio.

We still do not know the price or the exact launch date but we do know that both will arrive at the end of 2020.

Special on coronavirus

At CNET en Español we are closely following the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have a special space called “Coronavirus

“Where you can find essential information and also related to the world of technology, also affected by this international health problem.

This week we highlight that Facebook launched a correct information center on the coronavirus, and that the subsidiary of Google Verily launched an information site in collaboration with the government. Also several operators in the United States announced that will not charge late fees, and some will even stop limiting bandwidth due to the crisis.

New releases on streaming services

Movie premieres are being canceled. We already saw it with A Quiet Place II and others such as Mulan, Black widow or The New Mutants.

However, some titles arrive early to rent and digital purchases, among them are The invisible man, Emma or Birds of prey. Frozen ii is now available in and Trolls 2 It will arrive digitally and in theaters on April 10.