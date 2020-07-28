Apple shows social distancing in different countries

Apple



Apple launched a new tool that shows how people in different countries have followed the patterns of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This information is intended to help health agencies and the governments of different countries to understand how people are moving, and if people are respecting the orders of distancing.

In a tweet published April 14, Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, said the company is sharing mobility data from Apple Maps to help public health authorities see how people travel in their communities, information valuable in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

While protecting your privacy, we are sharing aggregated mobility data from Apple Maps to help public health authorities learn how people travel in their communities and to provide valuable insights to stop the spread of COVID-19. Stay safe and healthy! https://t.co/Nok77HKIXN — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 14, 2020

According to the Apple website, mobility data is generated when people request an address using the Apple Maps service. The company indicated that data sent from users ‘devices to Maps is associated with random identifiers and not with users’ Apple IDs, so the company “does not keep a history of where the user has been” , and also does not know their searches.

