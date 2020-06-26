Apple Scribble: You’ll be able to write by hand in text fields instead of typing

A new Apple feature will allow you to use an Apple Pencil on iPads to write by hand in text fields, Craig Federighi, Apple’s vice president of software engineering, said during the 2020 edition of the company’s developer conference, WWDC.

Federighi spoke at the event’s opening about the idea of ​​making handwriting just as important as typing.

“Our users have told us that once they have Apple Pencil in their hands, they don’t want to have to put it away,” Federighi explained.

Scribble essentially converts handwriting to typeface, which would make it possible, for example, to type something over a search box or generate a reminder by typing with the Apple Pencil instead of having to type it.