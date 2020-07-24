Apple says vulnerability in Mail app isn’t very dangerous

CMET



Apple has dismissed the importance of a security flaw found in the native Mail app of iOS.

The Cupertino firm said it was aware of the failure, which would affect users of an iPhone or iPad from versions as old as iOS 6, but after investigation, it concludes that “the problems do not pose an immediate risk to our consumers.”

“These researchers found three flaws in Mail, but individually they are insufficient to circumvent the security of the iPhone or iPad and we have found no evidence that they were used against users,” Apple says in a statement quoted by MacRumors. These bugs will be fixed in a software update very soon. ”

Apple’s comment comes days after IT firm ZecOps revealed a major flaw in Mail, the native iOS post manager. The cybersecurity entity said that hackers could access an iPhone or iPad simply by sending an email with malware and without user interaction.

Apple said it values ​​the collaboration of security researchers in helping keep users safe. Apple closed its comment saying that it will credit these researchers for their collaboration. ZecOps, in its report of the security problem, said that the failure had already been taken advantage of by hackers to affect specific users.

