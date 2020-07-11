Apple: Rumors about his augmented reality glasses intensify

We talk little about Apple’s augmented reality glasses, but it is one of the most anticipated apple products of the moment, by far. Can Apple do the same for augmented reality as it did for MP3 players, tablets, or smart watches? That’s the question of the $ 100.24 billion, which is the estimated market value of augmented reality in 2024, according to research firm Gran View Research.



The iPhone 12 and the augmented reality glasses would arrive …

Well, this week we had a lot of information about the possible glasses.

First, our old acquaintance Jon Prosser said in a video that he hopes Price, name and functions of Apple AR glasses are filtered, and believes they will be released in the fall, along with the iPhone 12.

That of the name sounds very strange. If you recall, Google’s glasses were called Glass, and to this day they still represent one of the search giant’s biggest failures, so it would be weird for their Cupertino competition to use that name.

Finally, Prosser said his sources expect the glasses to hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On the other hand, this week, another old acquaintance of Apple Gossip, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was quoted by MacRumors saying that he believes that the glasses won’t arrive until 2022, a report that coincides with reports from DigiTimes and The Information.

Apple, of course, has not said anything publicly about these glasses.

Another Apple product that has been talked about a lot recently and has to do with augmented reality glasses is the smart ring that has been known until now as iRing.

Our friends from Patently Apple They found a patent for the alleged Apple ring that mentions that it would use to control and interact with the rumored glasses.

The patent mentions a “ring system” that will be used to control a device with a screen that is placed over the head, which sounds logical, and even exciting.

Other products that have made a lot of noise this year are the possible Apple headphones, but this time the rumor is not about its arrival, but about its disappearance. According to Kuo, quoted by 9to5Mac, Apple won’t include EarPods wired headphones in the case of the iPhone 12 as it has done with all his cell phones that he has released to date. According to the analyst, this would boost sales of the AirPods.

And in another news of headphones, this week the possible ones were leaked colors of the new Beats Powerbeats ProCourtesy of iMore, which says they could be purchased in pink, blue, yellow, and red.

.