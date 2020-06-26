Apple reveals minor update to CarPlay at WWDC 2020

Have you been waiting for a good Apple CarPlay update? We also and although that unfortunately did not come in this edition of the Apple WWDC 2020 developer conference, the company did announce some small changes to the system.

For example, what would you think if you could put customizable wallpapers. OK, it doesn’t seem that exciting, but the company is offering three new categories of apps: parking, food orders, and electric vehicle charging. While the first two are clearly helpful, the last is perhaps the most useful in the future as we see an increase in electric vehicles on the market – as could be the case. Ford Mustang Mach-E. In fact, that app will be a crucial part of the new Apple Maps update, also announced in this edition of WWDC.

Apple CarPlay was first introduced in the 2013 edition of the WWDC, then called “iOS in the Car”. But it was not until the car show in Geneva that it became CarPlay, debuting with Ferrari, no more and no less. It has been a long time since then, but in another sense it has lagged slightly behind innovations made by Google in its Android Auto interface. So we have no choice but to wait for Apple to catch up soon.