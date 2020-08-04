Apple reused its old A12X Bionic chip in the new iPad Pro: report

Apple



One of the new things that came with the new iPad Pro was its A12Z Bionic processor, but it might not be really “new”.

According to a report from the device analysis site NotebookCheck, the physical differences between the processor of the previous iPad Pro, the A12X Bionic and the A12Z Bionic of the current iPad Pro are really minimal, since they are basically the same chip, with the same number of CPU and GPU cores. The difference is that one of the cores that had not been previously enabled, now it is. NotebookCheck’s report was picked up by trusted means, including 9to5mac, which specializes in Apple news.

If the report is true, the lack of processor update between the previous model and the current one would coincide with the impressions of our partner Gabriel Sama in tablet review. According to Sama, the new iPad Pro has basically the same power and appearance as the 2018 model.

Despite the fact that the tablet is not a great update compared to the previous model, it does include very interesting novelties such as a LiDAR scanner that measures much better the objects and physical spaces to use the AR apps. In addition, the tablet incorporates two 10 and 12 megapixel cameras.

Apple does not respond to requests for comment on reports or rumors.

Amazing Stories and other famous TV anthologies [fotos] To see photos