Apple returns to Mexico City to promote its AirPods Pro

This week, Apple released an announcement of its new AirPods Pro filmed in a place that is very familiar to some Mexicans: the Central Axis, in the Historic Center of Mexico City.

The location is not only known by the people of Chilangos, it is also very familiar to Apple, because it has already filmed a commercial in the city for its original AirPods, an advertisement released in 2017 and of which we also wrote at the time.

The ad a few years ago, with the song “Down” by Marian Hill, shows the dancer Lil ‘Buck dancing on all possible surfaces of the former Federal District (you can see it here). That ad was done in black and white and reminded me a lot of a Levi’s commercial called “Crazy Legs”, with music by the Monterrey band Control Machete.

Now, Apple returned to the great Aztec city to show off its new AirPods Pro wireless headphones, in particular its noise cancellation function, one of the biggest differences from the previous model. The AirPods Pro cost US $ 249 and offer wireless charging in the box and a battery that lasts up to three days including the residual charge in the box.

In the new advertisement, we can see a girl who leaves the subway and walks, above all, the street known as Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas (an avenue, also, with a lot of history and many names in her past: San Juan de Letrán or Niño Lost, for example), in the center of the city, at the foot of the famous Latin American Tower, which makes a discreet cameo at one point in the commercial. At first, the streets are crowded with people and the deafening noise of traffic and commotion is heard, but when the girl turns on the noise cancellation mode, the day turns to night and the scene is filled with neon lights, which makes the protagonist dance with great energy, who listens to the song “The Difference” by Flume with Toro and Moi. Look, take a look: