Apple reopens more than half of its stores in China: report

Apple



Apple Inc. reopens more than half of its stores in China in an effort to combat sales losses linked to the coronavirus, reported Bloomberg.

These stores, along with several more located in other regions of the country, were closed at the end of January as a preventive measure against the coronavirus crisis, the deadly virus that has so far claimed the lives of 2,618 people. In accordance with Bloomberg, 29 of the 42 Apple stores in China reopened on February 24, although with limited hours from 11 am to 6 pm local time. However, normal 12-hour operation will resume at the end of the week.

The coronavirus has affected Apple more than expected, as the closure of stores and factories in China are two reasons why quarterly results of the company could be affected. Although Apple designs its phones in the United States, they are assembled in China and the slowdown in production is causing shortages of iPhones and other Apple devices around the world.

On February 17, Apple CEO Tim Cook indicated in an email to employees that although the stores were about to open, a return to normality would be slower than anticipated.

The spread of the virus has affected production not just from Apple, since recently Samsung closed a factory in South Korea in charge of producing the Z Flip. Fear of the coronavirus also caused the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Spain and has affected the participation of companies of technology in the Congress of Videogame Developers 2020.

