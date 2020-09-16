Apple removes pandemic game from Chinese App Store

Ndemic Creations



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The coronavirus crisis It is also splashing the world of video games.

The creators of the game Plague Inc, whose mechanics are to create a virus that becomes a pandemic and destroys humanity, announced on February 27 in a statement that the title has been removed from Apple’s application store in China. “We are not clear if this elimination is related to the outbreak of coronavirus that is taking place in China,” says in the statement Ndemic Creations, the English studio that created the game.

The developers emphasize the educational value of the game and refer to the recognition it has received from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They also assure that they are working with health organizations to help them in their efforts to contain and control the coronavirus. According to the statement, the reason for the removal of the title is that it includes content considered illegal in China, as determined by the Cyberspace Administration of the Asian country. However, according to its creators, it is the most popular paid game in the country for years.



Apple no ha emitido ningún comunicado sobre la eliminación del juego que lleva ocho años en el mercado y acumula 130 millones de usuarios a nivel mundial. La compañía no suele responder a comentarios sobre este tipo de información.

