Apple releases App Clips for iOS 14

Apple announced App Clips for the new iOS 14 during his annual WWDC 2020 developer event Monday, June 22. App Clips allows users to preview “small portions” of an app quickly and without downloading them. This new feature is intended to help users discover more of what the App Store has to offer without cluttering the home screen.

Users can scan QR codes, an App Clip code and NFC tags. App Clips is compatible with Apple Pay and Sign in with Apple. You can also open links in Messages or Safari, according to Apple. The function is similar to Android Instant Apps.