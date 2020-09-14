Apple rejects apps related to coronavirus: report

Angela Lang / CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Apple would be cracking down on applications related to the coronavirus outbreak, prohibiting those applications that do not originate from recognized institutions such as governments or hospitals. The move is apparently aimed at stopping the flow of misinformation around the disease.

Four developers told CNBC that Apple has rejected apps that have shown statistics on which countries have confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Some of the apps used data from sources like the World Health Organization (WHO).

One developer told CNBC that an Apple employee said that anything related to the coronavirus should be disclosed by an official government or health organization. Another developer said Apple sent a written response saying that “applications with information about the current medical situation must be submitted by a recognized institution.”

Apple isn’t the only tech company cracking down on misinformation about the coronavirus. Facebook said in February it would ban ads that mention a cure or preventive measures for the disease.

Discovered in December in China, the coronavirus has spread globally, so far killing about 3,350 people and infecting about 98,000. WHO stopped short of calling this a pandemic, but declared that COVID-19 is a “public health emergency of international concern.”

The outbreak not only negatively affects health, it has increased volatility in stock markets and stoked fears of economic collapse. Several tech giants, including Apple and Samsung, have been hit hard by supply chain problems in China and the slowdown in manufacturing and purchasing. Social media, such as Facebook and Twitter, have struggled with the spread of misinformation and have taken steps to mitigate the rise in conspiracy theories and panic.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos