Apple registers nine cell phones that would correspond to the iPhone 12

Apple registered iPhones and a Mac computer ahead of its imminent launch in coming months.

The reliable MacRumors site released the registration of nine different iPhone models, supposedly referring to variants of the iPhone. iPhone 12; and released the record of a Mac computer, possibly referring to the iMac rumored for WWDC June 22.



The nine variants of the iPhone would refer to the different configurations that the iPhone 12 will have. Apple is expected to launch at least four cell phone models and three versions: two of 6.1 inches, one of 5.4 inches and one of 6.7 inches.

A 6.1-inch model and 6.7-inch model would be the models premium, while the 5.4-inch and the other 6.1-inch would be the models with lower specifications. The iPhone 12 is rumored to start at $ 649.

The model for a computer, says MacRumors, would be related to the iMac that Apple would announce as early as this month with a new design influenced by the iPad Pro and the Pro Display XDR monitor. The computer is reported to be announced before the end of June.

The records do not mention anything about the specifications or price of the products, but the fact that this information appears online means that the company is preparing and wants to have everything ready for sale. Despite the records, the iPhone 12 will not be announced this June, but until September at best, although there is a possibility that it will be revealed in October or November.

Apple does not comment on rumors.