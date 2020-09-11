Apple registers a new iPad in Europe: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple registered with European bodies a new iPad that would be announced sooner rather than later, according to documents seen by 9to5Mac.

The registry does not have details or images of this product, but 9to5Mac remembers that when a document of this type comes to light it means that the product, in this case the iPad, will hit the market in the following weeks, so new products from Apple would hit the market on dates suggested by previous reports.

The documents only mention that the iPad will arrive with iPadOS 13, a version of the operating system for the iPad that is already among users. Apple does not comment on the reports.

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a package of products that would include the iPad mentioned in these documents. Apple will also launch products later this year such as the iPad Pro with three back cameras, an AirTag to track objects, a new Apple TV and an iPhone SE 2.

Apple would hold an event this March to announce the products, but faced with fears for the coronavirus the event could be canceled. Apple already said that the event WWDC 2020 Yes, it will be held, but all announcements and workshops will be made through a streaming.

