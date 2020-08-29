Apple receives criticism for new security measures in iOS 14

Patrick Holland / CNET



Apple is facing criticism for a new iOS 14, the operating system coming to the iPhone in the fall.

Sixteen marketing associations, some of which are endorsed by Google and Facebook, say that Apple does not adhere to advertising rules by asking consumers to give permission when an app follows their movements on the Internet in order to serve better advertisements. .

The associations’ complaints were cited by Reuters in a report published on Friday, July 3.



iOS 14, as well as iPadOS 14, will show notifications when an application wants to use user information to improve advertising. These notifications will appear twice, so the associations believe that users are more likely to decline the follow-up.

These companies use cookies and other tools to obtain anonymous information from users and offer better advertisements based on their visits or other activities. Advertising companies have anonymous information, but they do save device data.

Apple already faced criticism from the advertising industry in 2018 with the arrival of similar functions that seek to give more information and decision-making power to users about applications and Web pages that try to follow their movements on the Internet.