Apple processors won’t be ready until 2021: report

Sarah Tew/CNET



The first processor developed by Apple will be launched during the first half of 2021, according to MacRumors quoting Ming Chi Kuo, an analyst at the company, in a note for investors.

According to the medium, Apple would no longer depend on Intel’s launches with the manufacture of its own processors. Also, Mac computers will work better in conjunction with the iPad and iPhone, as they would use the same applications.

“We hope that the new Apple products [que llegarían] in 12 to 18 months they adopt processors made by 5 nm processes, including the new iPhone 2H20 5G, the new iPad 2H20, equipped with mini LEDs, and the new Mac 1H21, equipped with the proprietary design processor “, according to the note de Kuo, who added that the architecture of this processor will be critical to Apple’s new products.

The new Mac, the iPhone 2020 with 5G and the iPad with mini-LED strip they would use 5-nanometer processors, which would be faster and more efficient than the A13 processors currently built into the latest iPhones, which are built on a 7-nm process.

MacOS High Sierra has some very ‘cool’ features [fotos] To see photos