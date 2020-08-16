Apple presents 117 emojis that will come out this year

Emojipedia/Apple



Apple announced that users of its operating system will be able to use 117 new emojis to add to their text messages.

The list is made up of 62 all-new items and 55 skin tone and gender variants. Among the new emojis there are animals such as a black cat, a bison, a mammoth or a polar bear and food, such as blueberries, olives, peppers or bubble tea – known colloquially as boba tea. Other novelties also arrive such as a plant in a pot, a teapot, a plunger (or drain opener), a ninja or two people hugging and new parts of the body such as an anatomical heart and lungs.

Apple’s new emojis will arrive in the fall with the launch of its new operating systems iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.

Android also announced the arrival of new emojis to be released in conjunction with the release of Android 11 in the fall. The emojis in Google’s operating system will also feature the same 62 new characters as Apple’s, and with 55 skin tones and gender variants.

How to activate the sleep function in iOS 14, watchOS7? [fotos] To see photos