Apple prepares to launch a ‘cheap’ 23-inch iMac: report

CNET



Apple will launch an iMac with a new screen size and a iPad 11-inch, and both products will enter the category of the most affordable apple products.

A report cited by the trusted Japanese site Mac Otakara reveals the development of a low-priced iMac with a 23-inch screen, a model that is likely to replace the 21-inch iMac. Apple already has an iPad of similar size, 10.2 and 10.5 inches.

The 23-inch iMac will follow in the footsteps of 16-inch MacBook Pro It hit the market with a body almost the same size as the now-discontinued 15-inch MacBook Pro. The it didn’t increase its size too much but added a little more screen. In the case of the iMac, Apple would reduce the bezels of the current 21-inch iMac and increase the screen size to 23 inches without having to dramatically increase the body of the entire computer.

The report does not mention any type of change for the 27-inch iMac. Apple currently sells the for $ 1,099, and the 23-inch iMac would cost the same, if Apple keeps it just as affordable.

Mac Otakara says the 11-inch iPad will complement Apple’s “cheap” product category, including this tablet, the 23-inch iMac and the iPhone SE just announced. In addition to these products, Apple is expected to announce the series this year. iPhone 12, a new Apple TV and the debut of the AirTags, a device to locate other objects.

