Apple prepares huge reserve for iPhone 12: report

Apple is talking to its manufacturers and suppliers to have a reserve of some 213 million iPhone ready throughout the year, according to a report by the Asian medium The Nikkei.

According to the report, Apple expects this number of phones to be produced from March 2020 to March 2021. That figure of 213 million units would be 4 percent higher than units produced a year ago, The Nikkei says, suggesting the high expectations that Apple has on its new phones for this year.

The units to produce in the coming months is 50 percent of the iPhone SE and 50 percent of the new iPhones that The Nikkei only mentions as iPhone 5G. Apple’s first iPhone 5G, according to reports, would be the one hitherto informally known as iPhone 12.

The figure of 213 million units to be produced, sources at The Nikkei warned, could be cut to around 200 million, but it all depends on the progress and containment of the coronavirus worldwide. Currently Apple has closed almost all its stores in the world, an extremely important point of sale for the arrival of a new iPhone.

Apple did not comment on The Nikkei.

The iPhone 12 is currently under development and although Apple will not order its mass production until May or June, according to The Nikkei, the company is already preparing the expected production figure for the sales season, especially the December. The iPhone 12 is expected to be announced between September and November.

