Apple Pay will allow payments using QR codes: report

Apple would be working on a new payment system for Apple Pay.

The second beta for iOS 14 developers hides in the code of the Wallet app a system that will allow you to make payments through Apple Pay by scanning a QR code or a barcode from the iPhone camera. This code has been discovered by 9to5Mac, which has also published an image of the function, which shows how the process will be to use the system, which is currently not operational.

According to the captures, you will only have to point your iPhone’s camera towards a QR code or a barcode for the system to read it and proceed to the payment using the card you have registered in Apple Pay.

Apple has not said anything about this feature, so it is unknown when it could launch it for all users, but it is likely to arrive with the stable version of iOS 14, whose official and global release for iOS 14 is expected in the fall.

You can read all the news of the operating system in our overview.

