Apple Patents More iRing Ideas for Augmented Reality Glasses Control

Apple obtained a new patent that mentions the ring that would be used to control and interact with the rumored augmented reality glasses.

The patent, discovered by the trusted site Patently Apple, explicitly mentions a “ring system” that will be used to control a display device for use on the head, a way that Apple has used in other patents to refer to these glasses.



The new patent describes the systems, sensors and different components that it will have to integrate with augmented reality glasses. Patently Apple says that the patent is more interesting because it shows that Apple is actively working on the project, and not so much the information in the document.

Apple has not commented on these two products, but according to his boss Tim Cook, the company seems very interested in the augmented reality industry. Cook has repeatedly said that he prefers augmented reality over virtual reality, has been interested in the industry, and has even said that it excites him enough to scream.

However, the business of augmented reality – and virtual – has not come to fruition among users, despite the fact that industry majors such as Samsung, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Sony, among others, have launched several products.

