Apple patents an iPhone that would double as parchment

Patently apple



Apple obtained a patent for a folding screen that would be able to roll up like parchment.

The patent, discovered by Patently Apple, describes a flexible device that could be rolled up on its sides and integrated into covers that would be transparent, possibly to be able to see content even when the screen is rolled up.

Apple would place some interaction buttons on the sides, according to the patent. These buttons would be to interact with the interface and do some basic actions such as raising or lowering the volume.

The patent mentions more details about the folding screen and its technology, but the most interesting thing is that Apple’s idea is different from current approaches such as Galaxy Fold and Z Flip from Samsung, Motorola Razr or the Mate X of Huawei.

Apple has not confirmed any folding devices, but current evidence, from patents to reports to leaks, suggests the arrival of the manufacturer’s first flexible product in 2021 as the best forecast.

iPhone 12: Will Apple’s next cell phone be like this in 2020? [fotos] To see photos

