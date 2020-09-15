Apple patents a device that can be folded in different ways

USPTO



Apple obtained a new patent that reinforces the rumor of the existence of a foldable iPhone.

The patent, discovered by the AppleInsider site, shows a device that could be folded in two or three different ways and each fold would not have to be the same size. The patent, according to the illustrations, could look like the Galaxy Fold or the Huawei Mate X.

The log images show that the device could be folded in half, similar to the Fold. But this panel, which would be made of glass, sapphire or other materials according to the patent, could also be folded in three in the purest style of a triptych. Something very curious is that an illustration shows that the panel could be bent and only leave a part of the screen visible, perhaps to use that space for notifications or quick information glimpses.

Now that Samsung, Huawei, Intel, LG, Xiaomi, Motorola and other manufacturers are entering the foldable phone market, it is natural that Apple is looking to do the same. The Cupertino company is not known for being an industry pioneer; Instead, Apple is betting on waiting for the market and technology to mature to launch its own product with well-polished ideas.

By waiting for the market to mature, Apple is doing its best to avoid the problems that the first products in this category have had. The Galaxy Fold, which hit the market with a price tag of almost $ 2,000, had some flaws in the first units and Samsung had to delay the launch. Huawei had a similar problem.

Apple has not commented on the launch of a foldable iPhone or iPad, but rumors point to a launch as soon as 2021. Patents and previous reports have already shown indications of what Apple is preparing for its first device of this type: a device with a screen that can be folded at pleasure, with resistance to high and low temperatures, and with the size of between an iPhone and iPad.

Galaxy Z Flip: Photos of Samsung’s New Foldable Phone To see photos