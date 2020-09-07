Apple Park, deserted before precautions by COVID-19

CNET



He Apple park, the campus of the iPhone maker, looks completely closed and uninhabited after several days since Apple closed physical stores around the world and introduced remote work.

A new video recorded with a drone by the youtuber Duncan Sinfield shows a completely closed Apple Park with no soul wandering the premises. In fact, the video shows that even the surrounding streets are almost uncrowded, with just a couple of cars passing during the entire video.

The video is called Coronavirus pandemic forces campus closure, (The pandemic of coronavirus forces the campus to close). Sinfield says in the description of the video that the entire campus is closed, including the visitor center, which is usually a very popular place for tourists and onlookers who want to see Apple offices up close.

Apple employees around the world have been ordered to work at home since March 8, according to MacRumors. The company asked that anyone with essential roles can still work on campus, but preferably and especially those non-essential jobs, they should be done at home. The state of California is under quarantine.

As of March 20, 2020, the novel coronavirus had already infected more than 254,000 people and caused nearly 10,000 deaths worldwide, as can be seen in great detail on the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.