Apple paid Samsung $ 950 million fine: report

Apple may have paid Samsung a $ 950 million fine for failing to purchase enough OLED panels to satisfy its contract, according to a Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) report seen by MacRumors. The payment may mean that Apple fell short of projected iPhone sales figures, as many of the Cupertino giant’s physical stores have closed for the coronavirus pandemic.

Neither Apple nor Samsung have responded to a request for comment on the report.

Samsung’s recent financial results show that both the tech giant’s revenue and operating profit for the second quarter of 2020 exceeded expectations, according to the DSCC report. Sales were driven by businesses that require more server memory chips to accommodate the increased needs that arise from working from home.

Earlier this month, Samsung saw a small drop in second-quarter sales. Apple is expected to announce its third-quarter revenue in late July.

