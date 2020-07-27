Apple Music Web comes out of beta and is now available to everyone

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



The Web version of Apple Music is now available to all users in its stable version.

Apple debuted the browser version of its music service in September 2019, but since then it was only available in open beta, allowing any user to use the service from a browser, but in a version that was not yet fully ready. .

The URL that was available in September included the word beta, but now the address only says music.apple.com and if you want to use the old address it is automatically redirected to the new one. The trustworthy MacRumors site detected the availability of the stable version of Apple Music.

Apple Music is the music service by streaming from the iPhone manufacturer. The music service, unlike others from Apple such as Safari, Messages or Notes, is on a large number of platforms because it needs to attract users and be where its rivals like Spotify are already present.

The Web version of Apple Music serves for platforms where Apple has not released an official app, such as Windows, Chrome OS or free Linux-based operating systems.

