Apple Music hits TVs, starting with Samsung

Samsung



The music service by streaming Apple Music is now available on Samsung smart TVs.

Samsung announced the arrival of Apple Music on Thursday, April 23 and the app is now available for the brand’s smart TVs and covers models from 2018 to date. This is the first time that the Apple Music app has been natively available for televisions.

The announcement, coming from Samsung, does not mention whether Apple Music will reach televisions of other brands. Apple has released native iTunes and Apple TV apps for TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio, and other brands since last year, suggesting that Apple Music would also hit TVs from other brands.

The Apple Music app for Samsung TVs will allow subscribers to access their library on the service, access personalized lists and recommendations, as well as access to radio stations including the exclusive Beats 1. The app will also offer access to videos. from service.

Apple Music has around 60 million subscribers and although it offers a trial version, the service does not have an ad version, unlike Spotify, which does offer the option of not paying in exchange for listening in lower quality, losing some features and watching advertisements.

Apple Music needs to be on as many platforms as possible to attract more subscribers and continue to compete with Spotify. Apple Music amasses a user base of around 60 million subscribers, while Industry-leading Spotify has 271 million users, of which 124 million are subscribers.

Dickinson and other series based on real characters [fotos] To see photos