Apple Music creates independent artist payments fund: report

Apple wants to ensure that the most vulnerable artists in its catalog do not suffer the consequences of coronavirus crisis.

The company said in a statement sent to independent record labels that it was picked up by Rolling Stone, which is launching a $ 50 million advance fund to make sure artists receive their payments during the pandemic. The fund is called Advance Royalty and the payments delivered will be advances of royalties based on previous earnings of the seal and Apple will recover them with future earnings.

The advances, the report says, will only be granted to independent labels that have obtained a minimum of US $ 10,000 quarterly in earnings from Apple Music and that have a direct distribution agreement with Apple Music.

“These are difficult times for the music industry worldwide,” Apple said in the statement. “Livelihoods are at risk, with many sources of income that support our industry, disappearing overnight. Apple has a long history with music and we are proud of our close collaboration with the world’s best record labels. We want to help. “

The company led by Tim Cook has launched in recent days other initiatives to support the fight against COVID-19. A few days ago, Cook himself published a video on his Twitter account in which he assures that the company will produce up to a million face shields weekly for health personnel to be distributed both in the United States and internationally.

The United States is the country most affected by the coronavirus, with more than 400,000 people infected. The virus was detected in the city of Wuhan, China, and as of April 6, it has infected more than 1.4 million people and caused almost 83,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the WHO officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

